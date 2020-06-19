A longtime UIL rule will be put on hold for at least a year as teams prepare for the upcoming high school football season.
UIL executive director Charles Breithaupt made the announcement that schools would have the opportunity to have live broadcasts of their games either on television or online.
Previously, Friday night games were not allowed to be shown live. In past years, Lufkin has played nationally or regionally televised games on Thursdays. The lone exception was the season opener in Longview in 2018, which was allowed by the UIL. Nationally televised games have also been shown on Saturdays for several years.
“The Friday night element still exists in Texas, and we don’t believe that COVID-19 will do away with that,” Breithaupt said. “But I do believe this is a time for us to stand down on our Friday night broadcasting rule, not permanently, just for a one-time venture because we know there will be many people who stay away because they’re fearful, particularly our elderly and our senior citizens. We want to give them a chance to see the game based on what the local district allows.”
Both schools must agree to the broadcast as specified by UIL rules.
High school football is the only sport with is eligible for streaming games.
Like most of the sports world, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused problems for several UIL events.
The boys’ state basketball tournament was canceled in the middle of action and all spring sports were eventually canceled. However, plans are currently in place to allow fall sports to start on time with fans in the stands as allowed by the state.
