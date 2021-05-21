Diboll’s Kayla Palomino delivers during Thursday’s game against Troy. Palomino struck out 14 in pitching a complete-game shutout, and the Ladyjacks opened the regional semifinal series with a 6-0 in Madisonville.
MADISONVILLE — Kayla Palomino proved nearly untouchable in the circle as the Diboll Lady Jacks rode her arm to a 6-0 win over Troy in Class 3A Region III semifinal action here Thursday.
Palomino struck out 14 hitters, walked two and allowed three hits, two of which were infield singles. A fifth-inning Trojanette single to left field was the only ball Palomino allowed into the outfield.
