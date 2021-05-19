Hudson’s Tyler Dickerson hauls in a throw from catcher Remington Roff before tagging out Lake Belton’s Jaydon Leza in the third inning of the first game of a Class 4A Region III Quarterfinal series at Hudson High School Wednesday afternoon. Hudson took a 2-1 win.
HUDSON — Hank Warren sailed through a seemingly effortless six innings then came up with the clutch pitches when he needed them most in holding off a seventh-inning Lake Belton rally as the Hudson Hornets took a thrilling 2-1 win over the Broncos in the opening game of a Class 4A Region III Quarterfinal series here Wednesday night.
In a game that was moved up an hour in order to beat the rain, Warren spent the night keeping the Broncos off balance. He struck out six batters but established his dominance by getting weak contact from a tough Lake Belton lineup throughout the night.
