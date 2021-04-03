Central girls

The Central Lady Bulldogs took second place at the district tournament to qualify for regionals for the second straight year. Pictured are, from left, Grace Dixon, MaKayla Moore, Madi Lee, Claire Childers and Haylee Johnson.

 Contributed

The Central Bulldogs’ golf team continued its recent run of excellence by winning the district title for the sixth consecutive year.

Cameron Hubbard won the individual title by one shot over teammate Jace Spencer.

