Diboll’s Percy Chavis scored 17 points, Lufkin’s Elijah Johnson had 14 and Huntington’s Mark Turner had a pair of putbacks in the final two minutes as the Angelina County All-Stars edged Nacogdoches 78-75 in the 12th annual KTRE Pineywoods Showdown at the Panther Athletic Center Thursday night.
On the girls side, Douglass’ Mariah Neal had 17 points to lead Nacogdoches to a 55-46 win. Zavalla’s Gracee Floyd led the way for Angelina with 16 points.
