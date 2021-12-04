Playing with a depleted lineup that left the Lufkin Lady Panthers playing with six players, they knew nothing would come easy on the second day of the Hudson Invitational. That didn’t keep them from getting a win anyway.

The Lady Panthers battled to a 36-31 win over Silsbee before needing overtime to pick up a 34-30 win over Central.

