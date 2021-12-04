Hudson’s Caelyn Williams (34) and Tayah McNellie (3) go up for a rebound against Diboll’s Makiah Richardson during action at the Hudson Invitational at the Hudson Gym on Friday morning. Hudson raced to a 58-14 win.
Hudson Lady Hornets 21 and Diboll Lady Jacks 5 chase the ball at Hudson High School December 3, 2021.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Hudson’s Caelyn Williams (34) and Tayah McNellie (3) go up for a rebound against Diboll’s Makiah Richardson during action at the Hudson Invitational at the Hudson Gym on Friday morning. Hudson raced to a 58-14 win.
Playing with a depleted lineup that left the Lufkin Lady Panthers playing with six players, they knew nothing would come easy on the second day of the Hudson Invitational. That didn’t keep them from getting a win anyway.
The Lady Panthers battled to a 36-31 win over Silsbee before needing overtime to pick up a 34-30 win over Central.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.