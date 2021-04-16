The Central powerlifting team hosted the NASA Powerlifting Texas State Meet on Saturday. More than 60 lifters from across the state competed at the event.
Central had 35 lifters compete, ranging from 8-year-olds through high schoolers.
Updated: April 16, 2021 @ 4:18 am
Josh Havard’s email address is josh.havard@lufkindailynews.com.
