Lufkin’s Malcolm Deason attacks Tyler High defenders Marquette Mosley (4) and Bryson Hill (10) during Tuesday’s game. The Panthers overcame early offensive struggles to take a 43-39 win over the Lions at the Lufkin Multi-Purpose facility.
For more than eight minutes of Tuesday’s game against Tyler High School, the Lufkin Panthers couldn’t get a jumper to fall from any range — three-point, mid-range or otherwise. The Pack managed just one field goal in the entire first quarter and didn’t get its first trey until nearly halftime.
The Panthers (24-3, 2-0) did, however, play solid defense while waiting for the offense to catch up, resulting in a 43-39 win over the Lions at the Lufkin Multi-Purpose Facility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.