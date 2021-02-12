Both the Huntington Devilettes and the Central Lady Dogs pulled out wins in Thursday’s area round playoff action, with the Devilettes pulling away for a 43-28 win over Buna and the Lady Dogs squeezing out a 32-23 win over Kirbyville.

In Colmesneil, the Devilettes found themselves in a real struggle against a good Buna Lady Cougars squad. The difference for Huntington proved to be stellar guard play. Devilette guards Addy Stringer (10 points), Kaitlin Jinkins (13 points) and Kenzie Hale (7 points) accounted for most of Huntington’s offense. Jinkins’ totals included a trio of 3-pointers, while Stringer and Hale each added a trey in the win.

