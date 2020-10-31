The Central Bulldogs powerlifting team recently hosted the NASA “Great Pumpkin Lift Off.”
Junior Kyle Bridges won the overall lifter award with a total of 1,168 pounds.
Josh Havard’s email address is josh.havard@lufkindailynews.com.
