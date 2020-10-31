Individual

Central’s Kyle Bridges won the Overall Lifter Award at the recent NASA “Great Pumpkin Lift Off.”

 Contributed

The Central Bulldogs powerlifting team recently hosted the NASA “Great Pumpkin Lift Off.”

Junior Kyle Bridges won the overall lifter award with a total of 1,168 pounds.

