HUNTINGTON — Huntington’s offense scratched and clawed its way to staking pitcher Emma Tatum to an early lead, and the Devilettes took down Central’s Lady Dogs 7-2 Tuesday in Huntington.
The Devilettes scored three runs in the second inning without having a ball leave the infield. Kaitlin Jinkins reached on an error, Abi Dickerson and Abby Kirkland followed with infield singles to score Jinkins, and Kaylee Guevara drew a walk to load the bases. Kaylee Rivenbark plated a run with a squeeze bunt, and Tatum drew a bases-loaded walk for the quick 3-0 lead after two innings.
