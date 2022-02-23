The Lufkin Panthers and Lady Panthers picked up key wins in the District 16-5A soccer race on Tuesday night.
On the girls side, Rachel Bonnin scored a pair of goals that led Lufkin to a 2-0 win.
Updated: February 23, 2022 @ 9:27 am
Josh Havard’s email address is josh.havard@lufkindailynews.com.
