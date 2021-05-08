The Diboll Lady Jacks put together one of their most complete performances of the year as they banged out 12 hits on their way to a 12-0 win over Danbury to complete a sweep of their Class 3A Region III Area playoff series at Grand Oaks High School Saturday night.
Skyler Martin had two doubles, a single and two RBIs and Hailey Fuentes added three hits and an RBI for Diboll, which scored two runs in the first inning, added five in the third and put the run rule into effect with four more in the fifth.
