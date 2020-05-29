When Klarisa Mijares crosses the stage for graduation tonight, she’ll write the final chapter of her Diboll career. Among a long list of accomplishments, possibly the most fitting description for her softball playing days will simply be that of a winner.
Mijares was part of a 2019 Diboll team that made its deepest postseason run in school history. They appeared to be well on their way to threatening that mark as one of the top teams in the state before the season was halted shortly after the start of district play.
Even while having a bad taste to end that senior season, the shine of an illustrious Diboll career remained.
“Being out there making memories with this team and these seniors was really special,” Mijares said. “Just being with all my friends was something I’ll remember. This was a really special group.”
Even before last year’s historic run, Diboll had gone from a team that competed for playoff spots to one that expected them.
Mijares joined the varsity as a freshman and made the playoffs in each of her first three seasons. That number would have certainly been four if this season was completed.
Diboll quickly played the part of a state powerhouse this season as it was undefeated and ranked in the Top 5 in the state when play was halted.
Having that type of success on the high school diamond made it that much more special for Mijares.
“Going out there having everybody cheering for us and backing us up was great,” Mijares said. “They believed in us and we believed in each other. We just wish we could have seen how far we could have gotten.”
Mijares’ career ended as a key contributor on a state contender, although it started long before that. She said she first started playing softball at the age of 3 and never stopped.
“I just love playing the game,” Mijares said. “It’s going to be different next year when I don’t have a practice I need to get to or a game to play.”
Her development has been on display since she stepped into the program. She admits it wasn’t easy to originally earn her spot on the team.
However, once she got it, she wasn’t going to let it go.
“I think it was a lot harder when I was a freshman because there were just a few of us out there,” Mijares said. “We knew we had to put it all out there to earn our way. Now as a senior, we were out here trying to show the younger girls what it takes to be there.”
While her first two years on the team were memorable, Mijares said the Lady Jacks seemed to click at a higher level during the 2019 season. That run came just a year after the team advanced to the third round of the playoffs, which was also the team’s deepest postseason run.
A dramatic seventh-inning comeback against Corrigan-Camden was a starting point to an eventual district title.
They didn’t stop until they were a single step short of the state tournament.
“Finishing last year that way pushed us to be that much better,” Mijares said. “That showed we could beat anybody. We worked really hard to get here. Then it just stopped.”
The premature end to the season will lead to a long list of what-ifs for the Lady Jacks. District rivals Central and Diboll were each picked among the state’s best teams when the season was canceled.
Mijares expects to continue her collegiate career at Angelina College, where she has already started taking classes.
She then plans to transfer to SFA to finish off her high school career.
She’ll have plenty of lasting memories along the way.
“This is it for me,” Mijares said, referring to the end of her softball career. “I think what I’ll miss most is making these memories. We thought we’d be able to make a few more. If I had the chance, I’d definitely change the way this all ended. But I wouldn’t change any of the girls or coaches I made these memories with.”
