Lufkin pitcher Katelyn Segura delivers to the plate during Monday’s game against Nacogdoches. Segura tossed a four-inning no-hitter, and the Lady Pack celebrated Senior Night and the debut of a new field with a 15-0 win over the Lady Dragons.
Lufkin right fielder Kayla Segura battles the sun for a twisting catch in the outfield during Monday’s game against Nacogdoches. The Lady Pack celebrated Senior Night and the debut of a new field with a 15-0 win over the Lady Dragons.
GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News
Lufkin first baseman Mia Concha stretches for an out during Monday’s game against Nacogdoches. The Lady Pack celebrated Senior Night and the debut of a new field with a 15-0 win over the Lady Dragons.
GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News
