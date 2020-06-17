POLLOK — Catcher Aiden Dickson spent plenty of spring nights under the bright lights of the Central High School baseball field. When several of those nights were taken away due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Dickson decided to make the most of it.
Therefore as he took the final step to the next stop in his baseball career, Dickson got one more night under the lights as he recently inked a letter of intent to play for Frank Phillips College starting next season.
“It’s an abnormal year so I thought we might as well have an abnormal signing,” Dickson said. “My dad had said he thought it would be a great idea to sign at home plate. Then I said we might as well fire up the lights one more time.”
The small ceremony was done in front of family, friends and coaches. There were refreshments in front of the dugout down the third base line with onlookers watching from the outfield and bleachers. Dickson credited his mom for making the occasion a festive one.
Dickson recently wrapped up a career in which he was a four-year starter for the Bulldogs. Central advanced to the regional finals last season, which was one year after it made the third round of the playoffs.
The Central graduate was a major part of the Bulldogs’ success from the time he stepped on the field.
“My goal when I came in as a freshman was to come in here, work hard and do everything I could to be better as a player,” Dickson said. “I think I’m leaving it better than I found it.”
Now after leaving his impression on the Central program, he’ll get the chance to start a new chapter at Frank Phillips, a community college located in the state’s panhandle.
“When I got here four years ago, I had to win the position,” Dickson said. “When I get (to Frank Phillips), I’m going to have to win it again. I think the type of team we had here and the type of competition we played against will help me be ready to get started there. You don’t play against guys like Grayson Rodriguez every day. I think the teams and players we saw here makes you better as a player.”
Dickson’s senior year has been anything but ordinary. The team competed in tournaments in Hudson, Alto and Rusk before the season was halted just before district play was set to begin.
It was later canceled, leading to an even more awkward recruiting process. Dickson impressed in a virtual workout, which he admits was a first in his baseball career. He was videoed on Central’s high school field going through various aspects of the game.
That eventually helped him land a spot at Frank Phillips.
“It’s a solid program in a really hard conference,” Dickson said. “I thought the JUCO route was the best choice I could make. I’m ready to get in there and try to make a run for Grand Junction.”
Before making that long trip to Borger, he was able to bask under the lights at Central one final time.
“This is great,” Dickson said. “We were ready to have some more fun here this year before everything got stopped. We made a lot of memories here, and I thought this would be a good way to go out.”
