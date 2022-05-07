Lufkin’s Dean Moss runs to third base during the third inning of Friday’s Class 5A Region II Bi-District game against the Longview Lobos at Lufkin High School Friday night. The Panthers beat the Lobos 7-0.
Lufkin’s Dean Moss runs to third base during the third inning of Friday’s Class 5A Region II Bi-District game against the Longview Lobos at Lufkin High School Friday night. The Panthers beat the Lobos 7-0.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Lufkin’s Kolby Kovar crosses home in the fourth inning of Lufkin’s 7-0 win over the Longview Lobos at Lufkin High School. Kovar had a triple, single and RBI in the win.
Bebo Hinojosa has had plenty of nights with better stuff. He’d be hard pressed to find a night of high school baseball with better results.
Lufkin’s senior allowed at least one baserunner in six of seven innings while battling his way through a tough Longview lineup. However, he was at his best when his back was against the wall as he willed his way to a seven-hit shutout in lifting the Panthers to a 7-0 win over the Lobos in the opening game of a Class 5A Region II Bi-District playoff series at Lufkin High School Friday night.
