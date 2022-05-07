Bebo Hinojosa has had plenty of nights with better stuff. He’d be hard pressed to find a night of high school baseball with better results.

Lufkin’s senior allowed at least one baserunner in six of seven innings while battling his way through a tough Longview lineup. However, he was at his best when his back was against the wall as he willed his way to a seven-hit shutout in lifting the Panthers to a 7-0 win over the Lobos in the opening game of a Class 5A Region II Bi-District playoff series at Lufkin High School Friday night.

