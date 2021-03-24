The Diboll Lumberjacks picked up a 7-4 win over the Livingston Lions in non-district baseball action Friday night.
Ty Roman got the win for Diboll, allowing four runs, three earned, on eight hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in five innings.
Updated: March 24, 2021 @ 2:39 am
Josh Havard’s email address is josh.havard@lufkindailynews.com.
