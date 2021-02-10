The Lufkin Lady Panthers’ soccer team found the scoring punch it had been seeking in a District 16-5A matchup against the Huntsville Lady Hornets. Unfortunately for Lufkin, the Lady Pack couldn’t find the answer for the Huntsville offense as the Lady Hornets scored a pair of late goals on the way to a 4-2 win at Jase Magers Soccer Field.
After a night of close calls, the Lady Panthers seemed to finally get the score they needed when Rachel Bonnin found herself one-on-one with the goalkeeper and left no doubt with a goal that tied it at 2-2 with 9:03 remaining.
