On a night filled with adversity, the Lufkin Lady Panthers were looking for any path to victory. Katelyn Segura found that path well beyond the leftfield wall as her two-run walk-off home run lifted the Lady Panthers to a wild 16-14 win over the Center Lady Riders in the softball season opener at Morris Frank Park Tuesday night.
In a rollercoaster of a game, Lufkin saw an early eight-run lead slip away before overcoming a late three-run deficit.
After a late error allowed Center to tie the game at 14-14, Lufkin needed a clutch bottom of the seventh inning in order to avoid extending an already three-hour game.
Holly Cooper, who also got the win in relief in the pitcher’s circle, started the seventh inning with a single.
Segura followed with her towering shot that easily cleared the wall, giving the Lady Panthers a win in the season opener.
She finished the night with a homer, double, single and five RBIs in leading a lineup that got at least one hit from every starter.
Lufkin needed every one of those hits thanks in large part to a tough defensive night that allowed Center to stay in it throughout the night.
Early on, the Lady Panthers didn’t look like they’d need any late fireworks as they took advantage of Center’s own defensive miscues to build a big lead.
Laney Currier led off the game with a fly ball to right that turned into a double thanks to Center’s miscommunication in the outfield.
That set the tone for the early portion of the game. After Lufkin loaded the bases on a pair of walks, Ryleigh Mills hit what looked like a routine fly ball to right. However, it was dropped before sailing into the corner, allowing all four Lady Pack runs to score for an early 4-0 lead.
Center got on the board in the second inning on a Taylor Mettaur RBI single. However, Lufkin starter Mia Harper stranded five runners in the first two innings to keep the Lady Panthers in control.
Lufkin took advantage in the second inning with Mills hitting a hard shot to left that was just out of the grasp of a diving fielder, turning the play into a two-run single that made it 6-1.
Harper followed with a bloop two-run single before Segura started her night with an RBI single that made it 9-1.
Center didn’t make things easy as it responded with a seven-run third inning. Kira Windham started the inning with an RBI single, and Carson Crouch drove in a run with a groundout before two errors allowed Center to cut the margin to 9-5.
Ryleigh Youngblood followed with a two-run triple to the gap in right center before coming around to score when an a throw to second hit the pitcher, turning what had been a comfortable lead into a 9-8 nailbiter.
Center took the lead lead in the fourth inning when Crouch roped a two-run single down the right field line then got some insurance on a two-run bloop single from Mettaur that made it 12-9.
This time it was Lufkin that responded to a deficit in the bottom of the inning as Amiracle McMillian crushed a two-run double to center that made it 12-11.
Segura gave Lufkin the lead back when she delivered a clutch two-run double to the left center gap, putting the Lady Panthers back on top at 13-12.
Center had the answer again with Skyler Causey hitting a game-tying single up the middle that made it 13-13 in the top of the sixth inning.
Lufkin got the lead for the third time in the bottom of the inning as Currier and Brown started the frame with back-to-back singles before Abby Fajardo roped an RBI double to left that made it 14-13.
The Lady Panthers were two outs away from victory before an errant throw allowed Center to tie it at 14.
Lufkin averted further damage when Brown made a nice jumping catch at second base on what like a go-ahead single off the bat.
That set up Segura’s last-inning heroics.
Other hitters for Lufkin were Currier and Cooper (double, single), Brown (triple, single), Fajardo (double, RBI), Mills (2 singles, 2 RBIs), Mia Harper (single, 2 RBIs), McMillian (double, RBI) and Concha (single, RBI).
Lufkin (1-0) will compete in the Tyler tournament starting Thursday.
