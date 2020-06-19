HUDSON — Softball stars from across the area waited more than three months for a proper sendoff to their high school softball careers. When they finally got their chance Thursday night, they didn’t disappoint.
Usually rivals on the softball field, the Central Lady Bulldogs, Hudson Lady Hornets, Diboll Lady Jacks and Lufkin Lady Panthers instead teamed up in a big way in leading the Angelina County team past the team of players outside of Angelina County 5-2.
Central catcher K.K. Hancock had a stellar defensive game, including gunning down the final runner of the game at third base, as she garnered MVP honors for the game. She also helped her case with a pair of nice grabs on attempted bunts.
She had a pair of major assists from her teammates Lexi Windsor and Johnae Robinson, who also made outstanding cases for MVP.
Windsor didn’t allow an earned run in a complete game while also adding a single and two RBIs at the plate. She struck out nine and walked five along with giving up five hits. She didn’t allow a run until the seventh inning when an error opened the door for a pair of unearned runs.
Robinson set the tone for the night with a diving catch that saved two runs in the first inning. She added a pair of singles and flashed her speed on the basepaths by stealing two bases and scoring two runs.
Sabrina Weathers rounded out Central’s quartet of stars with a single and an RBI.
Not to be undone while playing her final high school game on her own home field, Hudson’s Tasha Pierce broke a scoreless tie with an opposite field shot over the right field wall. That homer seemed to send a spark to the entire team, who turned a 0-0 game into a comfortable win.
Diboll provided its own power as well with K.K. Rodriguez delivering an RBI single in the fourth inning and Ellie Mann and Klarisa Mijares each hit a single.
Cadie Belle Currie, a two-time first-team all-state performer from Grapeland, took the loss, allowing five earned runs on eight hits and a walk with seven strikeouts.
West Sabine’s Bre Kilgore had a single and an RBI and Timpson’s Sadie Ramsey, Shelbyville’s Kenzie Murry, Hemphill’s Laney Vickers and Woden’s Shelby Brookshire had a single each for the non-Angelina County team.
Robinson ended the top of the first inning with her diving save that saved two runs before beating out a single on a grounder to second base to lead off the bottom half of the frame. However, after stealing second and third base, she was stranded there.
Bell led off the fourth inning with a solo shot, which seemed to open things up for the Angelina offense. Windsor was hit by a pitch before Robinson came on as a courtesy runner and took two bases on a wild pitch. Weathers followed by lining an RBI single just over the first base bag for the game’s second run.
Rodriguez delivered an RBI single up the middle for a 3-0 advantage.
Angelina upped its lead to 5-0 in the fifth inning when Windsor helped her own cause with a bloop two-run single to center.
The team of all-stars from outside of Angelina County finally got on the board in the seventh inning when Kilgore hit an RBI infield single that deflected off Windsor’s glove. Vickers then scored on a double steal that made it 5-2.
Thursday’s all-star game was the third year of the contest.
In addition to giving softball fans another chance to see the upcoming collegians in action, the game also helped help raise money for the 22Q Foundation.
22Q is a disorder caused by a small missing piece of the 22nd chromosome, which can affect every system in the human body. Many affected by the disease are more highly susceptible to mental health disorders along with low immunities and speech delays.
