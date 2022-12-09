The Lufkin Panthers stayed perfect on the season by winning a pair of games at the Hardin-Jefferson tournament on Thursday.
The Panthers opened the day with a 61-52 win over Nederland before coasting to an 88-37 win over Buna.
