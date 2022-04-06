The Pineywoods Community Academy Timberwolves took first place at the recent district meet. Five members of the tennis team qualified for the Class 3A Region III tournament, which will be held April 11-12 in College Station.
PCA’s Dylan Seymore won first in boys’ singles, Elias Sisco was second in boys’ singles Adam McFarland and Jaziel Reyes placed first in boys’ doubles and Taylor Alvis was first in girls’ singles to advance to regionals.
