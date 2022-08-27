DIBOLL — Coming off their best season in school history, the Diboll Lumberjacks looked to erase the memory of a blowout opening loss to Madisonville from a season ago. Instead it was more of the same as Madisonville struck early and the ’Jacks never recovered in a 42-0 loss here Friday night.
Madisonville used the big play on offense and a suffocating defense to eliminate any hopes of a happy opening night for the ’Jacks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.