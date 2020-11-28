WHITEHOUSE — Zaveion Okoh had 27 points, seven rebounds and eight steals to lead Mount Pleasant to a 64-53 win over Lufkin.
Lufkin got out to an 8-5 lead early before Mount Pleasant scored 16 points in the final 2:35 of the quarter to lead 21-14.
