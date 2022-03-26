What began with the potential for a Lufkin blowout ended instead with some overtime heartbreak.

Lufkin’s Lady Panthers, after controlling the entire first half and building a two-goal lead, watched as Pine Tree’s Lady Pirates scored the next four goals, including two in the extra period, to beat the Lady Pack 4-2 in Class 5A Region II playoff action at Jase Magers Field in Lufkin Friday night.