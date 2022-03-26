Lufkin’s Melissa Villegas (15) takes possession of the ball against Pine Tree’s Meredith Fisher during Friday’s bi-district match. The Lady Pack’s season ended in a 4-2 loss in overtime at Jase Magers Field in Lufkin.
GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News
Lufkin’s Maury Spore (20) battles Pine Tree’s Jessica Garcia for possession during Friday’s bi-district match. The Lady Pack’s season ended in a 4-2 loss in overtime at Jase Magers Field in Lufkin.
What began with the potential for a Lufkin blowout ended instead with some overtime heartbreak.
Lufkin’s Lady Panthers, after controlling the entire first half and building a two-goal lead, watched as Pine Tree’s Lady Pirates scored the next four goals, including two in the extra period, to beat the Lady Pack 4-2 in Class 5A Region II playoff action at Jase Magers Field in Lufkin Friday night.
