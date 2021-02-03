Pineywoods Community Academy’s Mercedes Winn (1) slices between Central defenders Carrigan Hudnall (2) and KK Harris during Tuesday’s game. Central’s Lady Dogs earned a lead in the district standings with a 38-31 win over PCA.
Pineywoods Community Academy’s Mercedes Winn (1) slices between Central defenders Carrigan Hudnall (2) and KK Harris during Tuesday’s game. Central’s Lady Dogs earned a lead in the district standings with a 38-31 win over PCA.
GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News
Pineywoods Community Academy’s Blake Harris (52) pushes his way into the paint past Central defender Trey Garcia during Tuesday’s game. The Timberwolves handled the Bulldogs 62-50 at PCA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.