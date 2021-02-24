It took nearly two months for an opponent to find a way to keep Luis Flores from finding the back of the net. When the Jacksonville Indians finally accomplished the feat on Tuesday night, his teammates had his back.
Four different Panthers scored goals and the Panthers’ defense came up with another shutout as they responded to their first loss of the season, as well as an extended break, with a 4-0 victory on John Outlaw Memorial Field at Abe Martin Stadium Tuesday night.
Ricky Reyes, Emanuel Galarza, Jerry Perez and Filbert Rueda each scored for Lufkin in the victory.
“We always want to count on other guys being able to score,” Lufkin head coach David McPherson said. “He gets so much attention that have to be able to score in different ways. They really stepped up.”
Meanwhile, Lufkin’s defense stepped up after allowing a season high in goals in its last appearance.
The Panthers kept Jacksonville off balance before the offense took control of the game with three second-half scores.
“Our defense worked really hard on pressuring them and challenging shots,” McPherson said. “I thought they responded well and took the coaching we gave them.”
McPherson credited the play of defenders Rene Ramirez, Thomas Nava, Trey Walker and Juan Hernandez, along with goalkeepers Brandon Flores, Jose Jamie and Armando Calzadilla in the win.
The Panthers got their first goal from Reyes, who converted an assist from Arnold Segura for a 1-0 lead that held until halftime.
The floodgates opened after the break starting with a Galarza goal off an assist from Flores that made it 2-0.
Galarza was on the other end of the next score as he assisted on a Perez goal that made it 3-0.
Reyes then assisted on a nice goal from Rueda that ended the scoring.
Lufkin was able to get the win after having a week off with the recent icy conditions, something McPherson said wasn’t an easy task.
“We had to mentally prepared coming off that break,” McPherson said. “We knew it wouldn’t be easy, but they worked through it.”
Lufkin returns to action on Thursday night when it travels to Tyler High.
