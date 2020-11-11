Kayleigh Wagnon won the individual title and the Hudson Lady Hornets took second place at the recent Class 4A Region III championship.
With the second-place finish, the Lady Hornets qualified for the state meet.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Kayleigh Wagnon won the individual title and the Hudson Lady Hornets took second place at the recent Class 4A Region III championship.
With the second-place finish, the Lady Hornets qualified for the state meet.
Josh Havard’s email address is josh.havard@lufkindailynews.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.