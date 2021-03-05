Lufkin’s Kelby Coutee (12) hits a bucket and draws a foul from Highland Park’s Madison Visinsky (32) during a playoff game. The Lady Pack saw their season come to an end with a 51-29 loss in area round action in Athens.
A season that exceeded expectations and ended in the second round of the playoffs led to a variety of postseason honors for the Lufkin Lady Panthers’ basketball team with District 16-5A accolades recently being announced.
Lufkin junior Kelby Coutee led the way as she was named the district’s Defensive MVP for her work in shutting down opponents throughout the 16-5A campaign.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.