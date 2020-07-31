Hudson Signing

Hudson’s Terran Foreman signs a letter of intent to play basketball for Arlington Baptist starting next season.

 JOSH HAVARD/The Lufkin Daily News

HUDSON — It’s been quite a ride for Hudson’s Terran Foreman. The standout point guard missed the district portion of her senior basketball season even before her recruiting process was limited mainly to phone calls and pictures.

None of those obstacles were able to stop her from fulfilling a life-long dream as she signed a letter of intent to play for Arlington Baptist University on Thursday afternoon.

