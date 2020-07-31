Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 87F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
HUDSON — It’s been quite a ride for Hudson’s Terran Foreman. The standout point guard missed the district portion of her senior basketball season even before her recruiting process was limited mainly to phone calls and pictures.
None of those obstacles were able to stop her from fulfilling a life-long dream as she signed a letter of intent to play for Arlington Baptist University on Thursday afternoon.
