The University Interscholastic League recently announced plans allowing high school teams to begin summer workouts in preparation for the 2020-21 athletic seasons.
The announcement came weeks after the UIL officially canceled the remainder of all spring sporting events due to COVID-19. With those cancellations, all spring football activities also were canceled.
That means Lufkin will be allowed to start its official workouts a week earlier in August. Lufkin was originally set to start practice on Aug. 10 but can now start on Aug. 3. The Panthers were also able to add a second scrimmage.
Other programs that were not set to go through spring workouts will start those workouts at their originally scheduled date, which is Aug. 3.
Local athletes will be able to begin their summer strength and conditioning program on June 8 with a specific set of guidelines.
In addition to advising programs to follow local guidelines, the UIL announced the following requirements for all workouts on its official website.
Attendance at workouts must be optional for students and in compliance with the rules for Summer Strength/Conditioning Programs & Sport Specific Skill Instruction noted below. In addition to on-campus workout options, schools should consider providing students guidance for working out at home or remotely away from school. This can include virtual workouts, emailed or otherwise electronically delivered workout instructions, or any delivery model approved by the local school district.
Attendance records shall be kept, however, students shall not be required or allowed to make up missed days or workouts.
Fees, if any, shall be established by the superintendent and collected by the school. Any payment to coaches shall be from the school and from no other source.
Students may not be given access to locker rooms or shower facilities. Students should report to workouts in proper gear and immediately return home to shower at end of the workout.
During workouts, schools must have at least one staff member per 20 students in attendance to ensure appropriate social distancing, hygiene, and safety measures are implemented.
Schools must have hand sanitizer or hand-washing stations readily available in the workout area. Students and staff should be encouraged to use it frequently.
All surfaces in workout areas must be thoroughly disinfected throughout and at the end of each day.
No clothing or towels may be laundered on site or shared during workouts.
There can be no shared water or food.
Before the start of summer workouts, and at the start of every week of summer workouts, schools should consider pre-screening all students for COVID symptoms that they or others living in their house may experience. This can be completed by phone prior to the first day of workouts, in person or in writing. Students and staff must self-screen every day for COVID-19 symptoms for themselves and family members. Schools should consider taking the temperature of each student each day at the start of the conditioning sessions, if possible.
Schools should plan for entry and exit procedures that reduce the number of students and parents congregating outside and/or mixing around the workout areas and parking areas. Consider staggering start and end times, assigning students to entries and exits to ensure even distribution of students entering/exiting at each entry point, providing guidance to students to enter one at a time and wait six feet apart outside the entrance.
If the school is planning to offer transportation for summer activities, schools should follow all TEA guidance and local guidance related to such transportation.
Schools should consider having students remain with a single group or cohort to minimize the number of students and staff that must isolate if a case is confirmed.
There are also a list of other specifics on the UIL website.
The Panthers are currently set to start their season at Tyler Lee on Aug. 28.
