A week of icy weather has left basketball coaches scrambling to make arrangements for their upcoming playoff schedule.
After several changes, those teams appear to finally be set for their respective postseason contests with both Lufkin games being pushed back to Monday night and the rest of the area teams scheduled for Saturday games.
The University Interscholastic League allowed teams to push back their certification in their respective classifications due to scheduling difficulties.
That also will alter the next round of the playoffs with the possibility of three postseason games in the span of a week.
Following is an update of the schedule.
Lufkin girls vs. Highland Park — After some shuffling of the schedule, the Lady Panthers have set their playoff game for Monday night at Athens High School.
That game is set for either 5 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. If Athens hosts a doubleheader with other teams, Lufkin will play at 5 p.m. If the Lady Panthers play a standalone game, it will be at 6:30.
Lufkin opened the playoffs with a 58-34 win over Hallsville while Highland Park took a 47-33 win over Joshua.
Lufkin boys vs. Mount Pleasant — The Lufkin Panthers had a few reschedules of their own before setting their game for 6 p.m. Monday at Hallsville High School.
Lufkin is the fourth-place team from District 16-5A while Mount Pleasant, which is undefeated, is the District 15-5A champion.
Diboll boys vs. Anahuac — Fresh off the District 21-3A championship, the Diboll Lumberjacks will open their playoff run against Anahuac, the fourth-place team from District 22-3A.
That game is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at Cleveland High School.
Tickets will be sold at the gate.
Hudson boys vs. Waco Connally — Like most teams in the area, the Hornets had an extended search for a playoff location after their Friday game was postponed.
They will now take on Waco Connally at 3 p.m. Saturday at big Centerville High School, which is at 813 S. Commerce, Centerville, 75833.
Hudson is the third-place representative from District 17-4A, while Waco Connally is the second-place team from District 18-4A.
Central girls vs. East Bernard — The Central Lady Bulldogs, the District 21-3A champions, will continue their playoff run against East Bernard.
That game will be played at 4 p.m. Saturday at College Station High School.
Central opened the postseason with a 32-23 win over Kirbyville. East Bernard opened the playoffs with a 54-29 win over Trinity.
Huntington boys vs. Buna — Like several area teams, the Huntington Red Devils rescheduled their game for Saturday as they will take on Buna at 6 p.m. at Woodville High School.
Huntington is the third-place team from District 21-3A, while Buna is the second-place team in District 22-3A.
Huntington girls vs. Hitchcock — The Huntington Devilettes will continue their playoff run against District 24-3A champion Hitchcock.
That game will be played at 2 p.m. Saturday at Conroe Grand Oaks High School. It was originally set to be played at Huffman Hargrave before a busted pipe led to another reschedule.
Huntington opened the playoffs with a 43-28 win over Buna.
Pineywoods Community Academy girls vs. Anderson-Shiro — The Pineywoods Community Academy Lady Wolves will continue their playoff run against Anderson-Shiro.
That game will be played at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Crockett High School.
The Lady Wolves won their first playoff game in school history with a 56-41 victory over Warren.
Zavalla vs. Abbott — The Zavalla Lady Eagles will continue their playoff run against Abbott.
Zavalla (10-4) will take on Abbott (17-2) at noon Saturday at Slocum High School.
