There was nothing easy about the Lufkin Lady Panther volleyball team’s regular-season home opener, with the Lady Pack falling in the first set before setting out on a four-game battle with Willis.

After dropping the first game, Lufkin found its rhythm and proceeded to win three straight to take the match 3-1 (22-25, 25-23, 25-20 and 25-18).

