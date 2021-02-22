The Lufkin Panthers gave the undefeated Mount Pleasant Tigers all they could handle, holding a 30-26 halftime lead, but the Tigers had the final answer as they took over down the stretch on their way to a 62-52 victory in Class 5A Region II Bi-District playoff action Monday night in Hallsville.
Elijah Johnson led Lufkin with 12 points while Brandon Walker scored 11 points on a night eight Panthers got into the scoring column.
Other Lufkin scorers were Cameron Martin (9), O’Ryan Hart (7), Elijah Moody (5), Hunter Jones and Isaiah Bennett (3) and Jay Redmon (2).
Payton Chism led Mount Pleasant with 19 points and Zaveion Chism-Droh and Will Hills scored 11 each. Xvavier Brown scored 10, Jacybrien Hines had 7 and Kelcey Morris had 4.
Lufkin led 12-11 after a quarter and 30-26 at half before Mount Pleasant surged for a 47-43 lead after three quarters.
Mount Pleasant advances to the area round of the playoffs against the Waco University/Crandall winner, a game that will be played on Tuesday night.
