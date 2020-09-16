Lufkin girls

Lufkin’s Maria Moreno competes in the Hallsville Invitational on Saturday morning.

 Contributed

Adan Hernandez raced to a first-place finish as the Lufkin Panthers and Lady Panthers’ cross country teams took first place in the Hallsville Invitational on Saturday morning.

Hernandez finished in a time of 16:40, leading the way for the Panthers.

Josh Havard’s email address is josh.havard@lufkindailynews.com.

