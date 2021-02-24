ATHENS — Lufkin’s Lady Panthers won their opening-round playoff game a little more than a week ago by employing a stifling defense and an up-tempo offense.
Against the No. 25 Highland Park Lady Scots on Monday, the Lady Pack met its defensive match.
The Lady Scots held Lufkin to its second lowest point total of the season, eliminating the Lady Panthers 51-29 in area-round action in Athens.
Highland Park used a full-court press to force numerous turnovers and its length in the post to deny passing lanes while leaving virtually no Lufkin shot uncontested. The Lady Panthers managed just one field goal in the first quarter and didn’t get the next one until midway through the third. Of Lufkin’s 29 points, 19 came from the free-throw line.
The Lady Scots also benefited from time at the free-throw line. Highland Park was in the bonus with two minutes remaining in the first quarter and scored 16 points from the line for the game.
Lady Scot Madison Visinsky led all scorers with 13 points, including the game’s only made 3-pointer. Bri Doyle added 10 points and Vivian Jin nine points. Mallory Patel battled her way to the rim to lead the Lady Panthers with 12 points, with all of those coming in the second half.
The game marked the last appearance for Lady Panther seniors Brookelyn Fowler and Miracle Johnson-Smith.
Highland Park advances to face Red Oak, which was an 87-49 winner over Mount Pleasant on Monday night.
