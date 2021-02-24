CROCKETT — The Pineywoods Community Academy Lady Wolves put their program on the map with their historic 2021 season, qualifying for the postseason for the third time in the school’s history while getting their first playoff win.
On Tuesday, the dream run came to an end, but not without a fight.
PCA battled Anderson-Shiro for the full four quarters, finally succumbing when the Lady Owls pulled away late for a 58-43 win in area round action in Crockett.
PCA had just cut the A-S lead to six points at the 5:00 mark of the fourth quarter following a 3-pointer from Bella Stanley and a putback from Kiara Rodgers when the Lady Owls responded with a quick 7-0 run to put the game away.
The final margin didn’t indicate a hotly contested first half. Stanley’s three at the end of the first quarter left the Lady Wolves trailing 12-11, and the two teams fought to tie scores three times in the second quarter. An awkward, fall-away buzzer-beater from the Lady Owls’ Kyndal Bohnert left PCA trailing 25-21 at the half.
Bohnert ended up being the Lady Wolves’ biggest problem, as the big post player finished the game with 15 points. Teammate Haley Mason also scored 15 for the Lady Owls, who advance to play Huntington in the regional quarterfinals.
The Lady Wolves got 12 points each from Stanley and Kiara Rodgers. Zoey Kelley, the program’s all-time leading scorer, finished with 7 points.
The game marked the final appearance for PCA seniors Aspynn Walker, Mercedes Winn, Stanley and Kelley.
