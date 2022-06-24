Lufkin’s Hunter Ditsworth (seated) poses with family members during Wednesday’s ceremony at the Lufkin High School baseball field. Ditsworth signed his letter of intent to join the Angelina College baseball program beginning this fall.
Lufkin’s Hunter Ditsworth (seated) on Wednesday signed his letter of intent to join the Angelina College baseball program beginning in Fall 2022. Pictured with Ditsworth are, back from left, AC head coach Jeff Livin, Bud Maddux and Lufkin head coach John Cobb.
GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News
Local fans are no strangers to Hunter Ditsworth. He stepped onto the national stage as a standout pitcher on the Lufkin Little League teams that took national titles both at the Major and Junior levels.
He was just getting started. Since joining the high school program, he has added more chapters to his stellar career, one that was capped by winning District 16-5A Pitcher of the Year as a senior.
