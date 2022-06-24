Local fans are no strangers to Hunter Ditsworth. He stepped onto the national stage as a standout pitcher on the Lufkin Little League teams that took national titles both at the Major and Junior levels.

He was just getting started. Since joining the high school program, he has added more chapters to his stellar career, one that was capped by winning District 16-5A Pitcher of the Year as a senior.

Josh Havard’s email address is josh.havard@lufkindailynews.com.