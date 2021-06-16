Central shortstop Preslie Turney makes a play during a bi-district game against Woodville in Hudson. Turney will be back on the Hudson field for one final time in Thursday’s all-star game set for a 7 p.m. start.
Diboll’s Hailey Fuentes hits the second-base bag on her way to a first-inning triple in the regional championship game. Fuentes, fresh off a state runner-up performance, will play in the all-star game in Hudson Thursday.
Central shortstop Preslie Turney makes a play during a bi-district game against Woodville in Hudson. Turney will be back on the Hudson field for one final time in Thursday’s all-star game set for a 7 p.m. start.
GARY STALLARD/For Lufkin Daily News
Diboll’s Hailey Fuentes hits the second-base bag on her way to a first-inning triple in the regional championship game. Fuentes, fresh off a state runner-up performance, will play in the all-star game in Hudson Thursday.
A banner year for East Texas softball saw several local teams make their marks on the postseason level while the Diboll Lady Jacks highlighted the action with an appearance in their first state championship game.
Several of those players will get the chance to showcase their skills in front of their local fans one more time at Thursday’s East Texas All-Star Game, presented by Integra Insurance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.