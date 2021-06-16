A banner year for East Texas softball saw several local teams make their marks on the postseason level while the Diboll Lady Jacks highlighted the action with an appearance in their first state championship game.

Several of those players will get the chance to showcase their skills in front of their local fans one more time at Thursday’s East Texas All-Star Game, presented by Integra Insurance.

