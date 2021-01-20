DIBOLL — The Pineywoods Community Academy Lady Wolves put together two big scoring runs — one each in the second and third quarters — and used those to hold on for a 48-43 win over Diboll’s Lady ’Jacks Tuesday night in Diboll.

PCA closed out the first half on an 11-2 run over the final two minutes, with Bella Stanley drilling a three shortly before the buzzer for a 23-18 Lady Wolves lead.

