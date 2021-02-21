The Lufkin Lady Panthers will continue their playoff run as they face Highland Park in the Class 5A Region II Area playoffs at Athens High School Monday.
That game has been officially set for a 6:30 p.m. tip-off.
Tickets for the game are available online at schooleventticketslogin.com/event/view/highland-park-vs-lufkin.
The winner of Monday's game advances to the regional quarterfinals to face the Red Oak/Mount Pleasant winner.
The Lufkin Panthers will also be in action on Monday as they will play their bi-district game against Mount Pleasant.
That game is set for a 6 p.m. start at Hallsville High School.
Tickets can be purchased at the gate.
The game can be heard on FM 103.7 FM or sports103.7.com with Gary Ivins doing play-by-play. The game can also be seen on the NFHS network.
The winner of that game advances to the area round to face the Waco University/Crandall winner.
In other playoff action early this week, the Pineywoods Community Academy Lady Wolves will take on the Anderson-Shiro Lady Owls in Class 3A Area playoff action.
That game is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday in Crockett.
The winner of that game advances to face Huntington.
The boys' area round of the playoffs, along with the girls regional quarterfinal round, will be played on Wednesday and Thursday. The following round will be played on Friday and Saturday.
The UIL announced those changes in scheduling due to recent icy weather that forced a delay of games last week.
