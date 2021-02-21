It was a big day for area basketball teams in the playoffs on Saturday as Huntington's teams swept a pair of games while the Central Lady Bulldogs battled their way into the third round.
Huntington girls 63, Hitchcock 47 — Kaitlin Jinkins knocked down five 3-pointers in the first half on her way to a 21-point performance as the Huntington Devilettes rolled to a 63-47 win over the Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs in Class 3A Region III Area playoff action at Conroe's Grand Oaks High School on Saturday afternoon.
Cassidy Cook added 12 points and 16 rebounds and Addy Stringer had 12 points for Huntington (18-6) against the District 24-3A champions.
Hitchcock entered the game at 17-1, but Huntington was able to impose its will thanks to a strong defense and some hot shooting.
Huntington built a 13-point lead in the first half before taking a 31-24 advantage into the half. The game was a tight one before the Devilettes ended the game with a strong finishing kick.
The Devilettes advance to the regional quarterfinals on either Wednesday or Thursday when they play the Pineywoods Community Academy/Anderson-Shiro winner.
Huntington boys 59, Buna 52 — The Huntington Red Devils opened the postseason with a hard-fought 59-52 win over the Buna Cougars on Saturday night.
Huntington held a 38-37 lead headed into the fourth quarter before outscoring Buna 21-15 in the final eight minutes.
The Red Devils advance to the area round of the playoffs where they'll play New Waverly, the District 23-3A champions who took a 78-49 win over Hempstead.
Details for that game have yet to be announced.
Central girls 43, East Bernard 24 — The Central Lady Bulldogs used a dominating second quarter to roll to a 43-24 win over the East Bernard Brahmarettes in area playoff action in College Station Saturday.
The Lady Bulldogs had a slow start in trailing 6-2 after a quarter before outscoring East Bernard 23-1 in the second quarter for a 25-7 lead. Central led 34-14 after three quarters before coasting in for the win.
Preslie Turney led the Lady Bulldogs with 15 points and 7 assists, while Madison Morehouse added 10 points and 7 boards. Brenom Brown scored 8 points and pulled down 17 boards.
Other Central scorers were Kenzie Warner (4) and Allison Shaver, K.K. Harris and Carigan Hudnall (2).
Central advances to the regional quarterfinals where it will face Woodville, which was a 56-31 winner over Boling on Saturday.
Details for that game have yet to be announced.
Collally boys 45, Hudson 38 — The Hudson Hornets saw their season come to an end with a 45-38 loss to Connally in Centerville Saturday afternoon.
