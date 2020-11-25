LINDALE — Lufkin’s Lady Panthers volleyball team put together a solid season behind a good defense, a ball-control offense and a steady serve-receive game.
But when opposing hitters are able to drive the ball straight down into the floor with seemingly every swing, there isn’t much any defense can do about it. That was the case on Monday, as Midlothian’s Lady Panthers swept Lufkin 25-20, 25-9, 25-17 in area round action in Lindale.
