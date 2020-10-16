Huntington’s Hunter Mayes fights his way through traffic during a recent game. Mayes this week was named the Built Ford Tough Player of the Week in Class 3A, the first Red Devil ever to receive the honor.
Huntington’s Hunter Mayes was named Class 3A’s Built Ford Tough Player of the Week.
Contributed
