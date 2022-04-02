Lufkin’s Mia Harper prepares to fire the ball to the plate while second baseman Akyshia Cottrell looks on in the background during District 16-5A softball action in Lufkin Friday night. Nacogdoches took a 6-2 win over Lufkin.
L.T. Garrett rocketed a two-run home run and just missed out on a complete-game shutout as the Nacogdoches Lady Dragons seized control of second place in 16-5A with a 6-2 win over the Lufkin Lady Panthers in softball action in Lufkin Friday night.
Garrett dominated most of the game as she allowed three hits over the first six innings, two of which were bunt singles. She finished the game allowing two runs on eight strikeouts, turning away one final Lufkin rally in the seventh inning as the Lady Dragons pulled a game ahead of Lufkin headed into the second round of district.
