Lufkin golf

The Lufkin Panthers golf team claimed the District 16-5A championship with a dominating showing last week. Pictured are, from left, Casey Leatherman, Michael Rasmussen, Ian Bostwoick, Wil Stafford, Nick Beck, J.B. McLeod and coach Nathan Navarro.

 Contributed

The Lufkin Panthers had a dominating performance to capture the District 16-5A golf championship in Huntsville on Friday.

In addition to taking the team title, Lufkin also swept the top three individual spots.

