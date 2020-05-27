The awards keep pouring in for the Hudson Lady Hornets as the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches and Officials (TASCO) announced their yearly honors earlier this week.
Hudson senior Kimberly Penick led the way as she was named to the TASCO 4A first-team all-state team. Penick had already earned the District 19-4A Goalkeeper of the Year award. She was a first-team all-district selection pick as a junior.
In addition, Hudson senior Jocelyn Gonzalez was named to the first-team all-region squad. Earlier this month, she was named the 19-4A MVP after a senior season in which she set the school record with 51 goals.
It was her second straight district MVP honor after she scored 49 goals as a junior. Gonzalez was on the all-district team in each of her four seasons with the Lady Hornets, finishing her high school career with 200 goals.
Hudson’s selections were rounded out by senior Jenna Quarles and junior Raylei Smith, who were each second-team all-region players.
Quarles earned her honor after being a first-team all-district selection this year. She was the district’s Offensive MVP as a junior and the Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore.
Smith was the lone underclassman honored for the Lady Hornets. She is a three-time all-district selection for the Lady Hornets.
The Lady Hornets won the District 19-4A title this past season. They held a slight advantage over Henderson in the district standings when the season was canceled with two games remaining.
Hudson had a win and a shootout loss to Henderson in the regular season, meaning it stood alone in first place while holding the tiebreaker. District coaches voted to allow Hudson to officially be the district champion.
Hudson spent the entire season among Class 4A’s Top 20 teams in the Texas Girls Coaches Association poll. It was 18-3-1 on the season with one of those losses coming in the shootout against Henderson and another coming in a one-goal loss to Kilgore.
The Lady Hornets finished the season outscoring their competition 100-14.
