Sam Naramore

Lufkin’s Samantha Naramore cuts through the water during the 200m individual medley at the recent regional meet.

 RONNIE NARAMORE/For The Lufkin Daily News

Lufkin’s swimming and diving team put together an impressive performance in the recent regional championships, with two Pack members earning berths in the state meet.

Carter Wood won the regional title in the 1-meter diving competition while earning All-American honors and punching his ticket to his second consecutive state meet. Teammate Sean Sullivan won the 100-meter butterfly and finished second in the 200-meter freestyle, both of which were good enough to earn Sullivan his first state competition.

Gary Stallard’s email address is garylstallard@yahoo.com.