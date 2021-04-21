The Central Bulldogs' golf team is headed back to the state tournament for the fourth straight year. Pictured are, from left, Luke Spencer, head coach Mike Dewitz, Cameron Hubbard, Jace Spencer and Brandt Butler.
The Central Bulldogs made it back-to-back regional titles while advancing to the state tournament for the fourth straight season with an outstanding performance at the recent Class 3A Region III tournament earlier this week.
Brandt Butler led the way for the Bulldogs by winning the individual title. Central had the top three finishers at the event.
